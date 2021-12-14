Absa Bank Uganda has introduced the country’s first innovative and exciting cardless withdraw function on Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The innovation allows customers to use a QR Code generated from the Absa Banking App on any smartphone device to withdraw cash at any Absa ATM countrywide.

Speaking during a media briefing to launch this new offering, Musa Jallow, Retail Director, Absa Bank Uganda said, “Digital payments are evolving at a fast pace, particularly during this COVID-19 era where public health is a primary concern. Absa is responding to the needs of customers who are looking for convenience and security as well as solutions that enable them to conduct their banking with as minimal physical interaction as possible. We are, therefore, proud to bring yet another innovation that responds to these needs.”

The bank’s strategic ambition is to become a fit-for-purpose, digital first business. Absa has made significant investments in digital innovation and infrastructure during the past few years and continues to promise further innovation as a critical component to the development of its ecosystem.

“This new cardless solution, which is in line with our ongoing delivery of next-generation solutions for our customers, ensures minimumal contact is made with the ATM screen and keypads. It also protects customers and minimizes the risk of cards being compromised at tampered ATMs,” Jallow added.

Cardless ATMs allow users to access their cash without a physical debit card. All a user needs to do is log in to the Absa Banking app on their smartphone. While in the App, the customer selects the ATM QR Cash icon, then scans the QR Code on the ATM. Once the scan is done, the customer’s phone will present options of the amount of cash to be withdrawn, and once confirmed, they can collect their cash from the machine.

The function joins a host of other digital innovations offered by the bank such as the contactless functionality on the bank’s vertical debit cards, the Novo FX mobile application and the AI-powered Abby WhatsApp chatbot.

At Absa, we remain dedicated to finding differentiated transactional banking propositions to meet the evolving needs of our customers by providing innovative, digitized products delivered through personalized service,” says Vinolin David, Absa Groups Programme Director for Card and Payments.