Former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine’s security guard and gardener have been arrested ahead of their boss’ trip to Kayunga.

The two were violently arrested, beaten and bundled into Toyota Hiace locally known as ‘drones’ which were parked outside the former MPs gate.

“The military has increased deployment around my home. No one is allowed to leave or enter. Our security guard and gardener have been violently arrested, beaten and bundled into ‘drones’ parked outside our gate. Their phones have been confiscated. Other young men in the area are being arrested and taken away in mobile prisons,” Bobi said.

Stories Continues after ad

Yesterday, Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ssempala Kigozi said Bobi Wine will not be allowed to campaign for Harriet Nakweede, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Flag bearer in the district by-election because the president is in the areas to campaign for National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Andrew Muwonge.

Bobi Wine is expected to join Nakweede on her last campaign rally scheduled to take place today in Kayunga town Council. The district security committee has resolved to stop her final campaign rally once she invites Kyagulanyi.

Kigozi said they expected Kyagulanyi over the weekend and they cannot allow him in the area this week given the presence of President Yoweri Museveni.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree.