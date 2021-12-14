The National Unity Platform (NUP) Flag bearer in the Kayunga District LCV by-election Harriet Nakweede Kafeero is nursing severe wounds after being beaten by Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers.

Nakweede was manhandled alongside Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake and Party members who were campaigning to retain the district Chairperson LCV seat. Zaake is currently admitted at an unrevealed health facility in Jinja.

“They will do everything to us, but we are not giving up. My Kayunga people please keep strong. Let’s show this Junta we are the unusual generation,” Nakweede said shorting after receiving medical attention.

The Party spokesperson who doubles as the MP for Nakawa West condemned the forces’ act noting that this was uncalled for. “Our Candidate in Kayunga Harriet Nakweede Kafeero, Hon Zaake and other comrades sustained severe injuries in Kayunga as a result of state brutality. All this is because President Yoweri Museveni is afraid of being challenged in elections. Shame!” he said.

Earlier, police sealed off the former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine’s home and hence blocked him from joining his counterparts to canvas support for Nakweede.

“The military has increased deployment around my home. No one is allowed to leave or enter. Our security guard and gardener have been violently arrested, beaten and bundled into ‘drones’ parked outside our gate. Their phones have been confiscated. Other young men in the area are being arrested and taken away in mobile prisons,” Bobi said.

President Museveni is in the area campaigning for National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Andrew Muwonge. Yesterday, Kayunga Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ssempala Kigozi said Bobi Wine will not be allowed to campaign for Harriet Nakweede, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Flag bearer in the district by-election because the president is in the area.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree.