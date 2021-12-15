Former Uganda Rugby Cranes coach Robert ‘Soggy’ Seguya has died at the age of 43. He succumbed to Leukaemia on Tuesday night.

“Uganda Rugby mourns the loss of legendary player and Coach Robert Seguya. May his soul Rest In Peace,” the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) tweeted.

There were many fundraising drives earlier by the Rugby Fraternity when he was diagnosed with Leukaemia to support his bone marrow Transplant and many will feel that they at least did their part in trying to fight with him during his battle.

Soggy who also captained the national team, won the Uganda Cup seven times with Heathens and played for Uganda in Rugby 7s at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and 2010 among other tournaments.

Besides the National team, he also coached Heathens, Buffaloes and Jinja Hippos.

He was also selected for the Africa Leopards twice in 2002 and 2007, a representative team from the African Rugby Union representative team that comprised the best players on the continent.