The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) have attacked more Allied Democratic Force (ADF) camps in Kambiyayu.

“Today the Joint forces advanced to ‘contact’ at objective Kambiyayu. Three additional enemy positions were targeted by air and artillery strikes. The ground forces are also engaging the enemy in the same area,” UPDF said in a statement.

Last week the joint forces announced that at least 34 ADF terrorists were captured in the current UPDF and FARDC Shujja operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two Forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on Mbau- Kamango and Mobili axes, Kamango-Semuliki- Beni.

Last month the two Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attacking of ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured. According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

President Yoweri Museveni said the UPDF is hunting for all the terrorists and urged them to surrender before launching an attack.

According to Reuters, the Islamic state (IS) claimed it had masterminded the attack where its members detonated an explosive device in a bar where ‘members and spies of the Crusader Ugandan government were gathering’ in Kampala and the recent bombings. Police have since disregarded all claims saying that attacks belong to ADF rebel groups.