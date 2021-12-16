The Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA) has released the list of Ugandan referees approved to receive FIFA badges for 2022.

The list has 23 names including 7 Centre Referees, 10 Assistant Referees, 2 from Futsal and 4 from the game of Beach Soccer.

It should be noted that Uganda was also allocated the same number of slots this year as 2021.

However, there are two new names on the list including centre referee, George Olemu replaces Dr. Alex Muhabi who retired from officiating this year.

The other new face is Joel Chote Munyendoh who replaces Shafik Mugerwa as a Beach Soccer referee.

The experienced Dick Okello was selected among the Assistant referees appointed for the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 that kicks off in Cameroon on 9th January.

List of certified referees;

Male referees: Mashood Ssali, Ali Sabilla Chelangat, William Oloya, Ronald Madanda and George Olemu

Male Assistant Referees: Dick Okello, Ronald Katenya, Lee Okello, Isa Masembe, Hakim Mulindwa, Emmanuel Okudra

Futsal Referees:Brian Emmy Nsubuga, Isaac Sengendo

Beach Soccer: Ivan Kintu Bayige, Muhammad Ssenteza, Kennedy Kawagga Bazirio and Joel Chote Munyendoh.

Female Referees: Shamirah Nabadda and Diana Murungi

Female Assistant referees: Lydia Nantabo Wanyama, Marex Nakitto Nkumbi, Jane Mutonyi and Dorcus Atuhaire.