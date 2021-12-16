EC postpones Namayumba LC3 by-elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has postponed voting for the Namayumba sub-county LC3 chairperson in Wakiso district to tomorrow, Friday December 17, 2021.

In a letter from the electoral body chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, he said all inconveniences caused to the concerned parties are regretted.

“The EC informs political parties, candidates, their agents and voters in Namayumba Sub County, Wakiso District, that polling for by-election of Chairperson, Namayumba Sub County Local Government which was scheduled for December 16, 2021 has been postponed to Friday December 17, 2021,” Byabakama said.

This follows a mix up on the NUP and NRM candidates’ party symbols on the ballot paper.