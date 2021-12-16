MPs, KCCA Speaker, Councilors and other NUP leaders arrested in Kayunga by-election

Several Members of parliament (MPs), Councilors and individuals affiliated to the National Unity Platform (NUP) have been arrested in the ongoing Kayunga District LCV by-election.

The nabbed include; Baale Constituency MP Tebandeke Charles, Busujju County MP Kalwanga David, Makindye Sabagabo MP David Sserukenya, Lubaga South MP Mukasa Aloysius and Kira Municipality Mayor Mutebi Julius. The group is detained at Naggalama Police station.

Others also detained are; Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Speaker Zahara Luyirika, Saudah Madaada, Councilor Kato Paul, Wasswa Peter and seven others. Madaada and the group were arrested in Bbaale Sub-County.

The elections kicked off earlier amidst reports of ballot stuffing at various polling stations in Sseta Nyiize (Kangulumira Sub-County), Kyato (Kayonza Sub-County) and nabbing Harriet Nakweede’s polling agents.

Nakweede cast her vote earlier today at Namagabi B polling station as his competitor the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Andrew Muwonge cast his vote at Light College polling station.

Speaking after casting her vote Nakweede said she will be announced the winner of the election. “People know who to vote for and that is none other than me. Service delivery is set to improve across the district. Voters have made the right decision. I hope to I will be the next LC5 Chairperson,” she said.

She expressed her dismay over the pre-ticked ballot papers found at various polling stations before the kicking off of the election exercise.

In tandem Muwonge said he will be the winner of the hotly contested by-election.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of NUP was found hanging on a tree.