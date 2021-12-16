Situated in the central region, Kampala is the busiest city and capital of Uganda. It welcomes people from various parts of the nation. Kampala is home to plenty of things including commercial buildings, shopping malls, lodging facilities, financial institutions, business centers, and more.

In simple terms, you can call it the pivot of Uganda. Adding to a favorable business environment, Kampala differs its self-unique with an incredible transport system. There is a lot to say, but this article about transport in Kampala details useful information including the travel options, taxi fares and the means used.

For air travelers from abroad, Entebbe airport is your first stop. Thereafter you can connect to the capital. The distance between these two points is about 45km.

A drive by car requires about one hour. Most passengers use local taxicabs for transport from Entebbe airport to other areas of the country. There is no tube, train, or public means.

It is good to reserve one in advance before your arrival. You can also hire a Toyota Hiace or Coaster bus for group transfer ebb airport.

How to Get around Kampala

Once in the capital, road transport is the main mean used to get around. If you prefer to enjoy public means, the different options available for travel around include Matatu taxis, Pioneer easy bus, Boda Boda, and Tuk-tuk.

Matatu Taxi

This is a 14 passenger vehicle. Made by Toyota, these cars are silver, white, and black in color with a horizontal stripe of blue dots. Matatus transport people to different places in the suburbs of the city.

If you want to use one of them, visit USAFI, the Old or New Taxi Park to board. Other than that you can find them along some streets in Kampala with men yelling and inviting passengers.

For example, if you need to travel up to Ntinda, Najera, Kiwatule, Bukoto, Wandegeya or Kamwokya. You can find these taxis near Mapeera house.

For Bwaise, Kawempe, Kagoma, Matuga, and more, go to that street that is just opposite the Mabirizi complex. If you are on time, don’t go to the parks. Just wait along the streets.

The charge depends on the distance. Travelers pay 3000 shillings from the city to Ntinda, 5000 shillings for Kampala to Kira, 7000 shillings for Kampala to Kitolo, Entebbe, and more. It is 10000 shillings up to Lugazi, but if you are a good bargainer you can pay 8000 or 9000 shilling for this trip.

Pioneer Easy bus

Pioneer easy bus has scheduled routes. They mostly transfer commuters to and from the city. It operates along Kampala – Jinja road and Kampala – Entebbe road. Their stage is at the city square.

This bus is spacious and more comfortable. With Pioneer easy bus you pay and you enter. The cashier issues you a receipt. After you are free to get a seat and enjoy your trip.

Boda Boda

For a quick get-around, this is the best. Boda Boda in Uganda is allowed to carry one passenger although some riders defy the rule and take more than one person.

Some operators go by the customers’ requests. Sometimes passengers come when there are two and wish to use one Boda guy. It is not allowed but in Uganda everything is possible. I advise you not to be defiant.

Follow the rules. Don’t forget to put on a helmet. Every corner in the city has a stage for Boda Boda. You can as well use your phone to get a Safe Boda. If you don’t have the Safe Boda app, visit the play store and download one.

Tuk-tuk

The Tuk-tuk carries 2-3 people. This three-wheeled vehicle has a tent casing that frees passengers from dust, sunshine, and rainfall. Within the city center, it is hard to find a tuk-tuk. There are mostly found in places like Natete, Nalukolongo, Busabala road, and more.

Trips to the Upcountry

For upcountry trips, there is a bus for you. Companies like gateway, Horizon, Modern Coast, Link, Nile coaches, YY, Gaaga, and more offer scheduled trips to places like Mbarara, Masindi, Gulu, Moroto, Kotido, Soroti, Lira, Arua, Pakwachi, Kitgum, Mbale, Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Fort portal to name but a few.

Kampala has various bus terminals where you can go to book a ticket. Visit offices for one of the bus companies in Kampala to reserve the ticket in advance. You can choose to travel during the day or at night depending on your itinerary.

Other options

Special hire taxi

To those who hate the public means you can hire a taxi in Kampala. Operators of taxicabs offer the service to clients who need private transport.

Special hires in Kampala have specific locations where you can find them such as garden city, acacia mall, national theatre, and more. The fares depend on the number of kilometers to cover.

Car rental with a Driver or Self-drive

Other than taxi hire you can rent a car with a driver for your trip in Uganda or take it on self-drive. Different companies provide cars for rental at affordable rates. The charge is usually per day less fuel.

The driver is available for you at an extra cost. Some of the cars provided include the Toyota Rav 4, Super custom, Toyota Hiace, Safari van, Land cruisers, Nissan hardtop, and more.

For group travels, you can choose the option for coaster bus rental in Uganda. This is more perfect if you are in a group of more than fifteen people. The coaster bus isn’t available for self-drive. It is hired out with a driver.