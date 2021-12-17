Cairo Bank Uganda has bid farewell to its Managing Director, Mr. Ahmad Maher Nada who will be leaving the Bank at the end of the year following the expiry of his contract. Mr Maher will be taking on a new assignment with Banque Du Caire in Egypt.

Speaking earlier today Mr. Ahmad said; “The decision to leave the bank after three and a half years is one that I reached after much reflection. It has been my utmost privilege working with the dedicated Board, Management and Staff of Cairo Bank. I am proud of all we have accomplished together in service of our customers.”

He said Mrs. Sylvia Jagwe Owachi, the Executive Director would be the Ag. Managing Director.

Speaking on behalf of Management and Staff, the Executive Director, Mrs. Sylvia Jagwe Owachi, applauded Mr. Ahmad Maher for his dedication and service over the past three and a half years which were transformational for the Bank.

She noted that the past 2 years had posed significant challenges globally because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we credit Mr. Ahmad Maher for the great leadership that has brought the bank this far.

“He leaves the Bank in a better position i.e. with a rebranded Bank, new core banking system, more new and refined products to enable us serve our customers better under our brand promise growing with you. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” she said.

The Cairo Bank Board, Management and all Employees whole heartedly thanked Mr. Ahmed for his contribution towards the growth of Cairo bank Uganda and wished him all the best in his next journey.