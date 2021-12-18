Baileys Delight, a new product from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) hosted members of the fourth estate to a year-end fete that doubled as an immersion into the brand.

During the brand immersion, guests from a wide range of media houses were treated to a lush afternoon at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel, complete with Baileys Delight cocktails served by UBL’s top-notch team of mixologists.

As part of the activities, the guests were indulged in a game of trivia to gauge their knowledge of the brand and the entertainment industry in general, which was dominated by Vision Group’s Jariat Nakitende and Erasmus Wandera.

Other winners included Campus Bee’s Boses Muhinda and Next Media’s Hamza Ntege, all of whom were gifted with a limited edition Baileys Delight treat box and hamper.

Simon Lapyem, UBL’s Innovations Project Manager described the occasion as an appreciation of the role played by the media in the successful launch of Baileys Delight in Uganda.

Speaking to the brand, he said, “In a fast-moving industry like ours, consumer needs and tastes are constantly evolving. We continue to listen to our customers and carry out market research to meet their ever-changing needs, and Baileys Delight is proof of our ambition as Uganda Breweries to lead in innovation in our market.”

Baileys Delight is available in two product sizes, 200ML and 750ML priced and affordably priced at 22k and 40k respectively.