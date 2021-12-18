President Yoweri Museveni recently appointed new Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Deputy Ambassadors.

In a document dated 12th December, 2021, President Museveni said, “By virtue of the powers vested in the President of the Republic of Uganda I hereby appoint the following as Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Deputy Ambassadors to the respective brotherly and friendly countries…”

Among the newly appointed Ambassadors is Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu who was posted to Khartoum, Sudan. He replaced James William Kinobe.

Speaking about his latest deployment, Dr Ssemuddu he was so grateful to President Museveni for reappointing him as Ambassador. He said Ambassadors are like soldiers always ready to serve anywhere in the world as per instructions from the head of state.

“I shall focus on strengthening the relationship starting from where my predecessor stopped plus the security concerns and trade exchange between our two countries. And I will also source for investors who can do some serious investments here in Uganda Inshallah,” the Ambassador revealed.

Prior, Dr Ssemuddu served as Uganda’s Ambassador to Qatar, Saudi Arabia,Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Yemen.

He was first appointed into service on local contract as Foreign Service Officer Grade 1 on 10th December, 2012 for a duration of 36 months with effect from the date of assumption of duty.

Dr Ssemuddu served as Ambassador to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and non Resident Ambassador Designate to Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan and Yemen before his contract was terminated on 5th November, 2020.

Before serving as country diplomat, Dr. Ssemuddu worked as Goodwill ambassador for Investments and Trade to the Gulf Countries and he managed to attract some investors from the Gulf Countries to work in Uganda.

According to the New Vision newspaper, Ssemuddu was born in Nsotoka village, Kayunga district and he spent most of his childhood life in Saudi Arabia, attending both secular and religious education. He holds a doctorate in Sharia Law – Jurisprudence from Madina University, a qualification that raises his status to a level of a person who qualifies to become a mufti of Uganda, according to the constitution of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

He is the 15th child in the family of 37 children of Hajj Yahya Ssali.

Dr Ssemuddu’s educational journey started at Nsotoka Primary School later he joined Bilal Islamic Institute-near Kampala High before he joined African Islamic Centre in Sudan. He enrolled for O’level at the Secondary Institute of the Madinah Islamic University, Saudi Arabia. He enrolled for the Higher School Certificate, an equivalent of UACE in Uganda. He joined the main stream University first for a four year ‘Al-Ijaza Al-Aliya’ Bachelor’s Degree course in Islamic law, obtaining a ‘Very Good’ grade.

He pursued a Masters Degree (MA) in Fiqah (Islamic Jurisprudence). His grade was termed as Very Good. He attained a doctorate degree of ‘Al-Alamyah Al-Aliya’ Doctor of Philosophy (PhD), First Class Honors).

Dr. Ssemuddu also worked as the Chairman Uganda Saudi Alumni, Director General for Madinah International Development Agency, the Coordinator of Saudi donation of equipments at Mulago Heart Institute.

Ambassador Ssemuddu is also a philanthropist who on many occasions mibilise resources from the gulf states which he later donate to the vulnerables/needy people in Uganda.

Family:

Dr. Rashid Ssemuddu is married to Rukayah Abdurahman, Fathiya Muhammad and Siham Chobti.

He has 11 children.

Dr Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu’s Fact File:

Date of Birth: October 23, 1972

Place of Birth: Nsotoka, Bugerere (Kayunga District), Uganda

Education:

. 1978- 1986 Primary at Nsotoka Islamic School. (Kayunga District- Uganda).

. 1987- 1989 Senior Secondary Bilal Islamic Institute. (Kampala- Uganda).

1989- 1990 Senior secondary Islamic African Center- Khartoum- Sudan.

1990- 2008 Madina Islamic University (Madina – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia).

. 1990- 1993 Madina University Secondary institute.

• 1993- 1997 Bachelors degree (Islamic Law/ Sharia), Madina Islamic University.

• 1998- 2002 Masters degree (Islamic Law – Jurisprudence) Madina Islamic University.

• 2002- 2008 PhD (Islamic Law- Jurisprudence/Excellent with first class honors ) Madina Islamic University.

Languages:

English, Arabic, Luganda, Some Swahili.

Career History:

2013- to 2018 Ambassador Extra Ordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Yemen & Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – OIC.

2005- 2012 Goodwill Ambassador for Investment and Trade in Saudi Arabia and Gulf

Countries.

2001 – todate Director General, Madinah International Development Agency (NGO).

1995-1997 Secretary to Madinah Vocational Training Centre.

1992-1997 Head of Foreign Students Transport Committee, Islamic University, Madinah. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

1992-1997 Head of Public Service Committee at Islamic University, Madinah.

2006 – 2007 Head of the Uganda Hajj Commission in Saudi Arabia

2006-todate Chairman of the Uganda Saudi Graduates in Uganda.

2004- 2005 Convener of Uganda Muslim Leaders Conference( District Kadhis and Imams).

2007 – 2012, Chairman Swidiq Mosque committee.

He started serving government following his appointment by HE the President as Ambassador Extra Ordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, Yemen & Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – OIC (2013- to- date), as envoy for Investment and trade in Saudi Arabia and all Persian Gulf countries (2005 – 2012),

As Director General of Madinah International Development Agency (MIDA) in charge of humanitarian operations and social development (2001-to-date), Head of the Uganda Hajj Commission in Saudi Arabia (2006-2007) ,as convener of Muslim leaders Conference (2005), Public relations at Saudi Arabian Embassy in Uganda (2011-2012).