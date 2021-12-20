dfcu Bank and VISA have launched a campaign dubbed ‘Tujaguze’ to reward customers as they head into the festive season.

dfcu customers who pay for their shopping at Capital Shoppers and Quality Supermarkets will automatically win an instant shopping voucher. The vouchers will be rewarded to customers spending UGX 50,000 and above, with lucky customers winning a fully connected DStv set at the end of the festive period. The festive offer runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday up to 2nd January 2022.

As part of the ‘Tujaguze’ campaign, dfcu has also teamed up with Visa to offer customers free AFCON themed merchandise during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament. Any customer who transacts with the dfcu Visa Card during the tournament period will stand a chance to win AFCON branded merchandise and a fully connected DStv set in weekly draws. The AFCON tournament will start on 9th January 2022 and close on 6th February 2022.

According to Faridah Nalubega, Manager Cards and Money Transfers at dfcu Bank, this campaign is the Bank’s way of giving back to its clients as they come to the end of what has been a long year for most. “The festive season provides us with another opportunity to appreciate our customers in the ways that matter, and nothing beats the act of giving to others during this time.”

She also pointed to the day-to-day benefits of using dfcu Bank’s VISA Contactless Cards, including; safety, wide-acceptability and 24-hour customer service support for those who require it.

“Convenience lies at the centre of using dfcu Visa Contactless Cards for any transactions, whether they be physical or online. We therefore encourage our clients to fully utilize the advantages of Card supported transactions. More importantly, we encourage them to reap the benefits of “Tujaguze” during the festive season.

Last month, dfcu Bank and VISA announced an ‘Always On’ campaign which gives customers access to exclusive deals, offers and benefits when they use their dfcu Bank VISA Cards to pay for goods and services at select restaurants, wellness centers, grocery shopping points and clothing outlets across Uganda.