The National Unity Platform’s (NUP) candidate Harriet Nakweede Kafeero is set to challenge the election of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Andrew Muwonge in the just concluded Kayunga district LCV by-election.

Last week, the Kayunga Returning Officer, Jennifer Kyobutungi, announced NRM’s Muwonge as the dully elected District LCV Chairperson after garnering 31,830 votes against Nakweede who polled 31,380 votes.

The race attracted six candidates, independent candidate Majid Nyanzi came third with 1297 votes, followed by Musisi Boniface Bandikubi (Independent), 470 votes, Jamilu Kamoga, 279 and Democratic Party’s Anthony Wadimba got 158 votes.

Speaking at Party headquarters in Kampala, Nakweede said she is set to petition court on grounds that the election was not free and fair. She said the election was marred by violence, orchestrated by security Agencies mandated to protect them and voter bribery.

“There were a lot of brutalities that ran throughout the electoral process. I want to send my sincere condolences to the people of Kayunga. Many are nursing wounds and psychological torture inflicted on us by this junta. The way the police handled us throughout the process, our team was tear gassed as Museveni’s people moved even where they were not supposed to go,” she said.

“She said a lot of money was given out; the treasury of our nation was carried to Kayunga. At one time, these will come to an end. I believe the Museveni of 1986 went to the bush to fight because of a rigged election. I am looking for that Museveni to go and tell the Gen. Yoweri Museveni of today that elections in Kayunga were rigged,” she said.

The party Spokesperson who is also the Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi said Nakweede decided to go to court with all the DR Forms for the court to count, maybe they have better calculators. The same way we have put the regime to test and exposed them, we want to put the courts to test.

“What Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission and his team did in Kayunga is foolish. Byabakama and his thugs have refused to give us tally sheets because they know what they did was foolish. We are not going to request it. We are demanding for them,” Ssenyonyi said.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Sserubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree.