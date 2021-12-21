The former Executive Director of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Doris Akol has been named Technical Assistance Advisor International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The appointment was confirmed by the former Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Jennifer Musisi Ssemakula.

“Congratulations to one of Africa’s most brilliant tax administrators and legal professionals on your ascension to Technical Assistance Advisor International Monetary Fund Doris Akol they’ve grabbed a gem!,” Jennifer tweeted

Stories Continues after ad

Doris Akol is a Ugandan lawyer and administrator. She is a Partner at the Dentons’ Kampala office. She is also a former Commissioner General of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

She was appointed to that position by Maria Kiwanuka, the then Ugandan Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, on Monday, 27 October 2014. She replaced Allen Kagina, who retired after two consecutive five-year terms at the helm of the URA.

Akol holds the degree of Bachelor of Laws (LLB), obtained in 1993, from Makerere University, Uganda’s oldest and largest public university. She also holds a postgraduate Diploma in Law Practice (Dip.Law.Pract.), obtained from the Law Development Centre, in Kampala. Her Diploma in Financial Management (Dip.Fin.Mngmt.) was obtained from the Uganda Management Institute.

She holds the degree of Master of Laws (LLM), obtained from Makerere University. Her second degree of Master of Laws was obtained from McGill University in Canada in 2001. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA).

Akol joined URA, as a Legal Officer. From 2012 until 2014, Doris Akol was the Commissioner for Legal Affairs and Board Matters at the URA. In that capacity, she also served as the Company’s Legal Secretary. In October 2014, she was appointed Commissioner General at URA. She assumed office on 30 October 2014. On 29 March 2020, Akol was relieved of her duties at URA and John Musinguzi Rujoki was named as her replacement.