One UPDF soldier sustained injuries in a deadly gun battle with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) insurgents in North Kivu, Eastern DRC.

In a joint statement by DRC armed forces and UPDF, the incident occurred on Monday as the forces attacked an ADF splinter force South West of Kambi Ya Yua, killing two terrorists and capturing one PK machine gun with 300 rounds of live ammunition.

“Unfortunately, one UPDF soldier got injured, has stabilized, and is out of danger,” the statement reads in part. The soldier is the first reported UPDF casualty since DRC and Uganda launched military strikes against the IS-linked fighters on November 30.

Another operation was carried out in Ituri province and the joint forces destroyed the ADF strongholds in Madina 3, Bantonga, Kitumba and Mulangu.

The two Forces are currently engaged in road construction and rehabilitation works to facilitate and further secure the movement of soldiers and the displaced civilian population, particularly on Mbau- Kamango and Mobili axes, Kamango-Semuliki- Beni.

Last month the two Forces launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps. The attacking of ADF camps follows three terror attacks which claimed four lives and scores injured. According to police the first explosive occurred at Digida Pork joint in Komamboga, Lungala along Kampala Masaka Highway, Parliamentary Avenue and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).