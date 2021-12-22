Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned 21 players for the upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates where the team will have two high profile international build up matches.

The squad is a blend of the players from the StarTimes Uganda Premier League and the foreign based legion.

Two South African based players; goalkeeper Isma Watenga and Moses Waiswa are part of the team.

Stories Continues after ad

Uganda Cranes will play two AFCON bound teams Gabon and Mauritania.

The first game will be against Gabon on 30th December 2021 and the second game against Mauritania shall come on 1st January 2022. All matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The team departs the country on 29th December 2021 and shall return on 2nd January 2022.

“We are assembling the Uganda Cranes team that will competitive get engaged in several upcoming engagements as the AFCON 2023 and CHAN 2022 qualifiers. Such international build up matches are a perfect measure for early preparations,” Micho revealed.

The summoned team:

Goalkeepers: Watenga Isma (Chippa United), Mutakubwa Joel (Express), Komakech Jack (Vipers)

Defenders: Kizito Gavin (Villa), Iguma Denis (KCCA), Kayondo Aziz (Vipers), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA), Lwaliwa Khalid (Vipers), Najib Fesali (URA), Walusimbi Enock (Express), Semakula Keneth (SC Villa)

Midfielders: Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers), Kakooza Mahad (Express), Waiswa Moses (Supersport United), Kizza Martin (Express)

Forwards: Kaddu Patrick (unattached), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers), Mutyaba Travis (SC Villa), Mukwala Steven (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Onduparaka)

International Build Up Games:

Gabon Vs Uganda Cranes – 30th December 2021

Mauritania Vs Uganda Cranes – 1st January 2022.