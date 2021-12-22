The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has directed Sanyuka TV, a subsidiary of Next Media Services to pay a fine of USD 520 for distributing prohibited content contrary to UCC regulation 2019 and non-compliance with broadcasting standards.

In August Omulangira Suuna (OS) petitioned UCC calling for action against Sanyuka TV, its three presenters and their Guest Isma Olaxes aka Isma Kalevu.

He averred that on August 27, 2021 during their Morning Express gossip show on Sanyuka TV, the four said he is a witch doctor and not the rightful owner of a storeyed building and a pine tree plantation that he recently showed off. TV journalists include: Isaac Kawalya Semulondo aka Kayz, Williams Makuliro aka Mako, and Brian Kennedy Wako.

UCC however directed both parties to file their submissions about the matter. Upon analyzing their submissions, UCC said the Sanyuka TV didn’t comply with the minimum broadcasting standards and other applicable laws.

The Commission directed Sanyuka TV to retract statements which were made against OS during the Morning Express Show that aired on 27 August 2021.

“Retracing should be affecting an unconditional apology to the Suuna during the same program. The presenters should ensure that the apology is made with an equivalent degree of prominence and timing in accordance with Regulation 12 of UCC Regulations, 2019.” UCC said in a letter to Sanyuka TV.

“The TV should provide space and time to OS and his lawyers on the same show to give their side of the story in response to the allegations which were made against him.” UCC said.

The regulation body urged the TV Station to ensure that all the content broadcast during the show comply with the minimum broadcasting standards and other applicable laws.

The regulation body directed the station to pay a fine of USD 260 for distributing prohibited content contrary to UCC regulation 2019 and another USD 260 for non-compliance with broadcasting standards.