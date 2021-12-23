The Health workers handling mandatory screening for COVID-19 at Entebbe International Airport have laid down their tools over nonpayment. The development has been confirmed by Emmanuel Ainebyona, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

The health workers claim that they haven’t been paid since October and the government is not bothered as the festive season draws closer.

“The Ministry is working to resolve the issue,” Ainebyona said.

Stories Continues after ad

Health workers’ industrialisation came a few hours after Medical doctors suspended a strike declared in early November over concerns about their welfare. Uganda Medical Association (UMA) said it has given the Government up to May to honor its pledges agreed in a series of meetings.

Recently the Ministry of Health has reduced the cost of testing for Covid-19 from Shs 240,500 ($65) to Shs 185,000 ($50) for people seeking testing services in government laboratories. In August, the government instituted Shs 240,500 for individuals who wanted to test for Covid-19.

According to the statement released by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Diana Atwine the cost has been reduced by $15. The reduction of testing fees alluded to resumption of international flights.

The reduction on covid-19 testing fees happens in the wake of the shooting numbers of forged covid-19 certificates. Last week, a total of 23 passengers of various origins were intercepted by the Aviation police at Entebbe International Airport after they presented forged covid-19 certificates.

Currently, Makerere University Hospital was taking the lowest charges of Shs 200,000 from the initial fees of Shs 150,000. Nakasero hospital is charging $97.93(shs365000) with results in 24 to 48 hours,$ 107.32(shs400,000) at Kampala hospital results in six hours, $99.28(shs370,000) with results in 24-48 hours or $126.11 (shs470,000) results got in 12 hours.