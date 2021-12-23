Applications are currently underway for the Graduate Marketing Trainee Recruitment program whose focus is recruitment of applicants from diverse educational backgrounds who are passionate about marketing.

According to Emmy Hashakimana, the Marketing and Innovations Director at UBL, the trainees will have the opportunity to work in an environment that encourages creativity and innovation at Uganda Breweries, the home of iconic brands.

“This is a great program for young graduates who are interested and passionate about pursuing a career in marketing. We offer an enabling and conducive work environment that has seen our talent grow and flourish, taking up opportunities to work in global markets.”

He says the trainees stand an opportunity to leave a mark on UBL’s renown brands including Bell Lager, Uganda Waragi, Tusker, Johnnie Walker among others.

“UBL being a part of Diageo Plc is a great place to work providing great opportunities for career growth, with some talent being exported to work in global markets. Estella Muzito Stella started at UBL and then got the opportunity to further her career at Diageo before landing her current role as the Marketing and Innovations director at Guinness Ghana Breweries,” said Hashakimana.

He also cited Maureen Rutabingwa, whose success with innovations including Uganda Waragi Coconut and Pineapple has since seen her take on a role within Innovation at Diageo.

In a bid to share experiences and knowledge, UBL will host a virtual discussion on 27th December between 5PM and 6PM under the topic “Marketing career at UBL”.

The discussion which will be held virtually via Zoom will feature Rhona Namanya, the Head of Spirits, Babuleka Matilda, the Brand Manager Bell Lager, Muzito Stella, Marketing and Innovations director at Guinness Ghana Breweries and Maureen Rutabingwa, the Head of Spirits and Innovation Diageo Africa.

“Under this program, the successful applicants are introduced to the world of business and given the opportunity to demonstrate their drive and creativity. They work with business leaders and other graduates across sister companies within Diageo. They are normally supported by an experienced manager, dedicated mentor and “buddy” who will help them successfully navigate the career,” says Hashakimana.

He notes that each year, the graduate trainees get the opportunity to work in another part of the business and at the end of the three-year period they are always ready for a management role within the business.

Emmy Hashakimana says that at UBL, they believe diversity is one of the keys to the company’s success in the market and is embedded into our DNA. This, he says, goes beyond age, gender, disability, religion or ethnic origins.

“Our commitment to diversity is the basis of how we perform business today and in the future. We strive to help all employees reach their full potential and our support comes through in our values, policies and benefit programs, which have helped to create an inclusive environment where differences are valued and respected,” he notes.