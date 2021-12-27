January 2021

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) extended over 7,800 #Covid-19 test kits worth USD 150,000 to the Ministry of Health.

The test kits were received by the Director of Health services in the ministry of Health Dr. Henry Mwebesa. The kits aimed at further detecting embryonic #Covid-19 cases in the country.

February

The government of Uganda procured 18 million doses of #Covid-19 vaccines.

The Ministry of Health working with the National Medical Stores (NMS) placed an order of 18 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute of India which were used to vaccinate person from the ages of 50 and above, persons with underlying health implications, teachers, security personnel, teachers and other essential workers.

March

People vaccinated with with AstraZeneca #Covid-19 vaccine develop blood clots

Denmark and other countries temporarily suspended AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shots after reports of cases of blood clots forming.

They did not say how many reports of blood clots there had been, but Austria also stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

It is the same drug that the Uganda government is using to vaccinate its citizens against #Covid-19.

Six other European countries also halted the use of a vaccine batch from AstraZeneca.

Uganda receives 864,000 doses of #Covid-19 vaccine

Uganda through Ministry of Health received the first 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca #Covid-19 vaccine donations from COVAX facility.

The vaccines were received by the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, UNICEF’s Representative to Uganda Munir Safieldin and World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Uganda Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam.

Uganda receives extra 100,000 doses of #Covid-19 vaccine

Uganda through the Ministry of Health received another donation of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca #Covid-19 vaccine from the Government of India.

The vaccines were received by the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng on Sunday evening who urged Ugandans that vaccination does not mean the public should stop following the #Covid-19 prevention measures.

This added to the first 864,000 doses of the AstraZeneca #Covid-19 vaccine that were received from COVAX.

Uganda kicks off #Covid-19 vaccination

The Minister for Health Jane Ruth Aceng launched #Covid-19 Vaccination campaign. The vaccination campaign was launched at Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital where the minister and a number of government officials received their first dose.

Sudhir vaccinated against #Covid-19

Ugandan businessman Sudhir Ruparelia received his first dose of the vaccine against #Covid-19.

Sudhir received the AstraZeneca vaccine from UMC Victoria Hospital, the first private hospital to be accredited by the Ministry of Health to administer the vaccines.

He joined the accumulating number of Ugandans who had already taken the Covid-19 jab.

Archbishop Kazimba, Wife get #Covid-19 jab

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt Rev Dr. Steven Kazimba Mugalu, together with a group of over 100 bishops and clergy received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the provincial Secretariat in Namirembe.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga takes #Covid-19 jab

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga was vaccinated against #Covid-19 virus and urged eligible people to take the jab. Katikkiro was vaccinated at Bulange-Mengo.

“Go for vaccination and stop this myth of saying that the vaccine is targeting Africans whose population is steadily increasing. If it was that they wanted us killed, you would have died of other drugs/medicine used for treating malaria,” he said.

He urged Ugandans to continue observing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

June

Museveni receives second #Covid-19 jab

President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni received their second #Covid-19 vaccination jabs of AstraZeneca.

He urged Ugandans to continue observing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and avoid social media sensationalism about the pandemic as infections continue rising sharply in the second wave.

“Mama Janet Museveni and I took the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I urge Ugandans to get vaccinated. We started with high-risk groups like health workers, teachers, the elderly, security, and people with comorbidities. Our target is to cover over four million people,” Museveni said after being vaccinated.

Schools, places of worship suspended for 42 days as Museveni outs new #Covid-19 measures

President Yoweri Museveni announced a new set of measures aimed at curtailing the spread of #Covid-19 and key among them is the closure of schools, churches and suspension of public transport between up-country districts except Kampala, Wakiso and Entebbe.

Museveni said the most infected age groups were people aged 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49 while 70-790 and 80 plus are less infected in the second wave that has hit the country in just two weeks as compared to four months in the first wave.

“All schools and other tertiary institutions are closed for 42 days effective tomorrow June 7. All teachers are to fully get vaccinated before they are accepted back in school,” the president said while adding “Communal prayers in churches and mosques are suspended including open air churches for 42 days but online prayers are encouraged.

July

African Union announces rollout of 400m vaccine doses to member states

President of the Republic of South Africa and African Union (AU) COVID-19 Champion, Cyril Ramaphosa announced the start of monthly shipments of vaccines acquired by the AU / African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) to the AU Member States today.

An initiative by the AU Member States to pool their purchasing power, the AVAT, on 28 March 2021, had signed the historic agreement for the purchase of 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, with the potential to order an additional 180 million doses.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was selected for this first pooled procurement for three reasons: first of all, as a single-shot vaccine, it is easier and cheaper to administer; second, the vaccine has a long shelf-life and favourable storage conditions. Last but not least, the vaccine is partly manufactured on the African continent, with fill-finish activities taking place in South Africa.

September

Museveni to launch decisive war against malaria amidst #Covid-19 pandemic

President Yoweri Museveni vowed to launch a full war against mosquitoes and malaria saying the focus has been on the curative side and not so much on prevention and elimination.

“We were used to mainly the curative side. Prevention is not emphasized. We need to study data, what do we gain if we shift from curative to prevention or elimination. Can we develop vaccines, eliminate vectors and promote behaviour change? If we aim at elimination, we need to study how successful countries did it,” he said.

President Museveni was one of the panellists at a webinar organised by the Harvard University to highlight findings from a year-long global engagement on the theme, “Rethinking Malaria in the Context of COVID-19”.

US gov’t donates 647,080 doses of Moderna vaccines to Uganda

The US government donated 647,080 doses of Moderna vaccines to supplement the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The vaccines which were received by the Minister of health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, were donated under the dose sharing arrangement through the COVAX Facility.

The minister said: “The vaccines received will be strictly administered to the priority population groups who have not received their 1st dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.”

Makerere research shows vaccination has reduced #Covid-19 deaths by 55%

Makerere University Research and Innovation Fund through a survey indicated that vaccination had reduced #Covid-19 deaths by 55 per cent. This is especially among individuals that have fully got the vaccine. They conducted the survey between May, 1 and July 31, 2021, on vaccination status and treatment outcomes of patients.

They admitted these patients to two #Covid-19 treatment units at Namboole and Mulago hospital. In total there were 1462 patients.

“95 of the 1462 patients (6.5 per cent) had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of the 95, 12 had received two doses (fully vaccinated) 14 days before the onset of symptoms or admission. Vaccinated patients were 55 per cent more protected from dying during hospitalization. There was no death among fully vaccinated patients.”

According to the research, vaccination has no significant impact on the duration of hospitalization. However, it reduces #Covid-19 death rates by a huge percentage.

October

WHO approves malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended widespread use of malaria vaccine among children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The recommendation wa based on results from an ongoing pilot programme in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi that has reached more than 800 000 children since 2019.

“This is a historic moment. The long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough for science, child health and malaria control,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Using this vaccine on top of existing tools to prevent malaria could save tens of thousands of young lives each year.”

Malaria remains a primary cause of childhood illness and death in sub-Saharan Africa. More than 260,000 African children under the age of five die from malaria annually.

UNICEF develops innovative Oxygen Plant-in-a Box package

UNICEF developed an innovative Oxygen Plant-in-a Box package in response to help countries rapidly increase their oxygen producing capacity at hospitals and health clinic during the outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic

Dubbed Oxygen Plant-in-a-Box package, plant package includes everything needed to produce large volumes of medical grade oxygen for patients, including accessories supplied in the right quantities, installation of equipment, and pre-planned maintenance services.

Each plant has the capacity to produce up to 720,000 litres of oxygen per day, capable of supplying the oxygen needs of about 50-60 COVID-19 patients round the clock or more than 100 children with severe pneumonia.

#Covid-19: Uganda receives first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

A total of 196,800 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine procured with funding from Government of Uganda arrived into the country. The consignment was officially received by the Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine.

This was the first batch of the nine million doses of the single-shot vaccine procured by the government.

The vaccines were delivered at Entebbe International Airport. Dr Atwine said that another batch of 1.2 million doses on the same vaccine will arrive in the country by the end of next month.

Speaker Jacob Oulanyah launches Marie Stopes Hospital and Maternity at Forest Mall

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah launched Marie Stopes Hospital and Maternity at forest mall. The Hospital will provide maternity, family planning, medical consultation services and general medical services to the public in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Oulanyah applauded Marie Stopes for its contribution to the health system of Uganda.

UK donates life-saving oxygen cylinders to support Uganda’s #Covid-19 response

The UK Government handed over 100 oxygen cylinders to Uganda’s National Medical Stores, to provide lifesaving treatment to #Covid-19 patients in Uganda.

This support is part of the £500,000 that the UK committed to UNICEF Uganda’s #Covid-19 appeal in July 2021.The money, which was provided to rapidly increase Uganda’s oxygen delivery capacity and build its production capability, went towards the procurement of one hundred 7,500-litre oxygen cylinders for Mulago National Referral Hospital, Namboole #Covid-19 Treatment Centre; Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and Moroto Regional Referral Hospital and the provision of operational support to four oxygen plants for three months.

The funding will also enable the procurement, installation and maintenance of a new oxygen plant, in Kayunga Referral Hospital, and provide training and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to #Covid-19 treatment units in Arua, Mbale, Soroti and Moroto. This will also increase the intensive care capacity of health care workers and ensure effective use of the equipment, as well as protect health care workers as they treat the sick, supporting us all.

Hungary avails mobile infrastructure to manage critically ill patients with highly infectious diseases in Uganda

The Government of Hungary in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) provided a mobile, rapidly deployable container structure, fully equipped with the appropriate medical equipment to support rapid and effective clinical management of severe and critically ill patients with highly infectious diseases in Uganda.

Within the framework of a development project worth over 140 000 euros, Hungary provided a rapidly deployable mobile unit, which contains electrocardiogram (ECG) machines, spirometers, blood glucose meters, air filters, thermometers, hospital beds, an office desk, chairs, storage cabinets, air conditioners, six “Contimed” (CN20) foldable containers and blood pressure machines. The current deployment aims to provide emergency care for critical patients with COVID-19 and other potentially infectious diseases in the country.

November

Uganda receives more 3.4 million doses of Pfizer from US gov’t

The United States (US) delivered a total of 3,488,940 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Uganda. Combined with previous donations, the US provided more than 5.8 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Uganda. Uganda has so far received over 10 million doses of Covid-19 and over 6 million doses have been rolled out.

December

#Covid-19 Omicron variant confirmed in Uganda

At least seven cases of Omicron variant were confirmed in Uganda as weekly new #Covid-19 cases on the continent rose due to an upsurge in southern Africa.

The new variant was detected from 11 samples taken on November 29, from travellers who arrived in the country through Entebbe International Airport.