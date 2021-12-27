IGG asked to investigate PPDA boss Turamye over blocked Shs17b probe into NWSC procurement deal

A section of workers at National Water and Sewerage Corporation have asked the Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya to revisit investigations into a stalled probe into purchase of prepaid meters that developed functionality problems.

The whistleblowers want the IGG to probe the Executive Director Public Procurement and Disposal of assets Authority (PPDA), Canon Benson Turamye and his counterpart at National Water and sewerage corporation (NWSC)claiming the two were allegedly involved in blocking an investigation into a dubious procurement deal where NWSC procured water prepaid meters with functionality issues at a cost of Shs17 billion.

It is alleged that PPDA Turamye ignored the investigations into the Shs17 billion NWSC procurement deal and instead Turamye exploited how he could benefit from the dubious procurement deal.