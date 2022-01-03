In President Museveni’s New Year address to the nation on 31st December 2021, he tasked the Ministry of Education and Sports to come up with a detailed plan to prevent and mitigate against road traffic congestion in the Kampala metropolitan area during re-opening of Schools on Monday January 10th, 2022.

The Ministry of Education and Sports engaged stakeholders from KCCA, Wakiso, Mukono, and Mpigi, district local governments, Security, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Works and Transport among others.

They resolved that all learners in Day Schools shall report on Monday the 10th of January 2022 for Classes.

All learners in Boarding Schools in the districts of Wakiso, Mpigi, Mukono, and Kampala shall follow a staggered reporting plan with effect from Monday, 10th January 2022.

No Boarding Students in the concerned districts shall report for School earlier than Monday the 10th of January 2022.

Students in International Schools whether offering Day or Boarding School shall also comply with re-opening that is NOT any earlier than Monday the 10th of January 2022.

Reporting dates for Boarding Students in Mpigi and Wakiso Districts are as follows; A level students and pupils in Lower Primary will report back on Monday, 10th January 2022 while O Level students and pupils in P.5, P.6, and P.7 will report back on Wednesday, 12th January 2022.

Boarding Students in Kampala and Mukono Districts: A level students and pupils in Lower Primary shall report back on Tuesday, 11th January 2022 while O-Level and pupils in P.5, P.6, and P.7 shall report back Thursday, 13th January 2022

“Schools which have already communicated to parents a staggered reporting plan that goes beyond 13th January 2022 may retain such a Plan provided no learners report before Monday the 10th of January 2022,” the permanent secretary Ketty Lamaro noted in a statement.

The ministry said it is the responsibility of the learner’s respective parents or guardians to ensure that the learner is provided with a mask to wear when travelling to school while using public transport means.