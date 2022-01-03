Ugandan novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is set be arraigned before Court for allegedly insulting President Kaguta Museveni and the first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The development has been confirmed by Charles Twiine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Spokesperson.

“Kakwenza Rukirabashaija will be arraigned in Court at 10am tomorrow on a charges of offensive communication for allegedly insulting President Kaguta Museveni on 24th December 2021 and first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on 26th December 2021, here on Twitter,” Charles Twiine said.

Earlier Today, Kakwenza’s Lawyer Kiiza Eron told this website that security personnel conducted a search at his client’s home in Iganga. “A search is ongoing at Kakwenza’s home. He is urinating blood, vomiting, swollen legs, and blood stains. He was clearly tortured. He needs urgent medication and counseling,” Kiiza said.

Kakwenza was arrested after a three days twitter feud with supporters of UPDF Land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kakwenza averred that Muhoozi’s supporters were allegedly bullying him for criticising President Museveni’s government.

“Good morning Muhoozi bum-lickers. Dare attempt to bully me again and I show you fire. I have more verbal artillery in my toolkit to bludgeon your empty heads and dirty mouths that spews hocus-pocus and balderdash. You’re all bankrolled chamchas! Nonsense just,” Kakwenza said on twitter.

“Imagine you steal money from the national purse and use it to bankroll idle idiots on social media to market your presidential ambitions when you are intellectually bankrupt. These Muhoozi project fools think that we shall replace a thief with an incompetent pig-headed curmudgeon,” Kakwenza said in one of the tweets.

Rukirabashaija is the author of the novel The Greedy Barbarian, which takes on themes of high-level corruption in a fictional country. He was arrested on 13 April 2020 in Uganda, and held for seven days, during which time he was interrogated about his fiction and subjected to torture and later released. Rukirabashaija details this treatment in his latest work Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous.