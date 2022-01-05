The Minister of Works and Transport Gen Katumba Wamala has warned Ugandans against buying fake Covid-19 certificates.

The Minister urged Ugandans to desist from buying Covid-19 certificates noting that they are cheap but they cost life. “It would also be good for the passengers to be vaccinated. Do not go to Nasser Road to buy a certificate. You may buy it cheaply but it will cost you your life,” he said.

The Minister’s warning came barely a week after the president Yoweri Museveni fully reopened schools for learners in secondary and primary levels.

During the address, the president said schools will fully reopen starting from 10 January 2022 and urged stakeholders to observe Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) peddle at curbing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and going for vaccination.

Gen Katumba also warned transporters against hiking transport fares as students moot to return to schools.

Since the president ordered that the buses and taxis return to their normal services of carrying passengers to full capacity, the operators have since maintained double transport fares. Speaking earlier today, the minister said although fuel prices are so high, the travelers should not be over charged.

“We have met the taxi and bus operators. We have agreed on the transport fares that they will communicate on the respective routes. Although the President allowed public transport to work fully, I would like to emphasize the SOPs. The people working on the buses must be fully vaccinated and able to present the vaccination cards anytime,” he said.

“There will be no curfew when children are going back to school to enable the children and parents to travel. All luggage on public transport must be checked. Don’t say these are children. You never know what could be there,” he added.