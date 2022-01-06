Ruparelia Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate owned by Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, together with partners has donated more than 5,000 amazing gifts and goodies to the community and orphanages in an End of Year Donation Drive.

Under the theme “Giving Is Not about Making a Donation but Making a Difference”, the Foundation in December announced a call for donations from well-wishers to give in items such as toys, clothes and anything usable to the vulrenble and the needy children as a way sharing the love and extending support while celebrating the New Year with annual gift hampers.

In a glamorous event which was held on Wednesday January 5, 2022, various orphanages across the region including notably; The Eseza Foundation located in Gayaza, Rwenzori Mumta’zi Orphanage Uganda (Islamic Orphanage) found in Katiti, Kakiri and Angel’s Centre for Children with Special located in Balabakulu, Wakiso joyfully walked away with their annual gift hampers.

Asked why they chose a donation drive, Ruparelia Group’s Managing Director Mr Rajiv Ruparelia said their goal is to have improved livelihoods in society and to improve a solution directly or with strategic partners from the business, government and non-profit sector.

“Eseza Foundation has a number of children battling cancer and they need all our support, love and prayers. We choose to donate to Eseza because it is a home that takes care of vulnerable children living with Cancer. I upon all well-wishers out there to take time and visit the children as well as donate to support them,” he said.

Eseza Foundation commended Ruparelia Foundation for always coming onboard whenever invited. They say, one of the challenges they face is income and financial sustainability and called upon the government and all well-wishers to give a helping hand.

Angel’s Centre for Children with Special Needs is another centre supported by Ruparelia Foundation. It is a set up an ‘early learning center for children with special needs established to improve the quality of lives of children with special needs through promoting and protecting their rights.

The Executive Director Mrs Namboze Rose Niwagaba said the purpose of the centre is to create an environment where children with disabilities will flourish and attain their full potential.

It is important for disabled children to be stimulated and supported in their development at a very early age, as it is at an early age that children are still strongly developing and have the capacity to learn many new things mentally and physically.

In Uganda stimulation of disabled children’s development is now almost absent as parents and children don’t get any support, there is no follow up on the child’s development and participation in a normal social life including going to school.

Rwenzori Mumta’zi Orphanage Uganda is an Islamic children’s orphanage with its own school that takes care of vulnerable children and widows. Through the Ruparelia Foundation, the Islamic Orphanage has been able to support over 253 children with access to education and scholastic materials. The Orphanage seeks to expand in order to reach out to more vulnerable children and widows within the community.

Shiekh Muhammad Swaleh Masereka the Director of Rwenzori Mumta’zi Orphanage thanked the Ruparelia Foundation for the endless support and call out for more support especially with accommodation and their new project of soap making.

While handing over the goodies, Mrs. Jerely Fernandez on behalf of the Ruparelia Foundation also thanked all sponsors who endeavoured to give towards the donation drive notably, Pearl Dairy, Dembe Distributors, Kampala Siti Industries, Supreme Flexibond (U) Limited, AMMADI Group and Shreeji.

She added that more well-wishers are encouraged to join the cause of making a difference in the community by enriching people’s lives through various contributions and donations.

The Ruparelia Foundation was founded in 2012 by Dr. Sudhir & Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia and runs its programs under the catchphrase theme: “Enriching Lives Together”.

For the past ten years, the Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda.

To date, more than 700 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

Ruparelia Foundation strives to create a positive and transformative change in the community through making a real difference in the course of the present day but also have a sustainable plan for every initiative carried out.