The detained Ugandan novelist Kakwenza Rukira-Bashaija’s lawyers led by Luyimbazi Nalukoola have filed a fresh Habeas Corpus order with the High Court registry.

The lawyers said the detainee deserves to have his day in court, having spent more than the stipulated 48 hours in custody.

Kakwenza was arrested last week at Kisasi after a three days twitter feud with supporters of UPDF Land forces commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Kakwenza averred that Muhoozi’s supporters were allegedly bullying him for criticizing President Museveni.

Stories Continues after ad

Mr Charles Twiine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Spokesperson said the Kakwenza Rukirabashaija will be arraigned before Court for allegedly insulting President Kaguta Museveni and the first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

On January 4, 2022 Makindye Grade One Magistrates Court ordered for the immediate release of Kakwenza from Police Custody but it was not obeyed.

Rukirabashaija is the author of the novel The Greedy Barbarian, which takes on themes of high-level corruption in a fictional country. He was arrested on 13 April 2020 in Uganda, and held for seven days, during which time he was interrogated about his fiction and subjected to torture and later released. Rukirabashaija details this treatment in his latest work Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous.