The Uganda government is proposing a change in the Constitution to abolish the popular presidential elections by the public, so that the president is being elected by the Members of Parliament.

The move is being spearheaded by the Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi under the Constitutional Review Commission.

In an audio from CBS radio station, Kafuuzi is quoted saying the government is already mobilizing money to fund the Constitution Review Commission’s nationwide tours.

Stories Continues after ad

The members of the commission are expected to traverse the entire country in pursuit of the thoughts of Ugandans on the looming amendment.

Kafuuzi says if it is what Ugandans want, then as government they need to make it happen. He made strong reference to the age-limit and term-limits removal that were changed among other previous amendments.

In Uganda, the President is elected by people through elections after every five years, with the winner needing to receive over 50% of the votes.

Since 1996 when the first presidential elections were held, the ruling party NRM has had the majority of the legislators in Parliament.