Vipers Sports Club Head Coach Oliveira Robertinho and striker Caeser Manzoki have won the Pilsner Uganda Premier League monthly awards for the month of December 2021.

Oliviera Robertinho won the UPL Manager of December beating competition from Express’ Wasswa Bbosa Alex Isabirye of BUL FC.

Manzoki claimed the player of the month award. The Congolese striker emerger as the winner beating competitions from BUL FC’s Nsimbe Ibra and Juma Balinya of Police FC.

Coach Oliviera guided the team to 4 wins and one draw from the five games played claiming a total of 13 points from a possible 15.

Manzoki scored five goals in the five games against KCCA, Busoga United, Tooro and UPDF scooping two man of the match awards in the process.

They were rewarded one million Ugandan shillings each.

Pilsner Lager entered into a partnership with the Uganda Premier League to award the competition’s best players and coaches.

The awards are named ‘Pilsner man of the match award’ and the monthly awards named ‘Pilsner player of the month award’ and ‘Pilsner coach of the month award’.

The Pilsner man of the match walks away with one hundred thousand shillings (Ugx 100,000) after every match while monthly winners one million shillings each.