The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has charged Uganda Land Commission boss Beatrice Nyakaisiki and her three police constables for abuse of office and obstruction of search.

“The Inspectorate of Government will arraign the following suspects for Obstruction of Search and Abuse of Office. They are: Hon. Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, Chairperson Uganda Land Commission, Police Constable Anywar Richard Godfrey Male, Constable Titus Wamono and Constable Edward Turyatunga, all attached to the Chairperson Uganda Land commission,” part of the statement from the IG dated 7th January 2022 read.

Hon. Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, PC Anywar Richard, PC Titus Wamono and PC Edward Turyatunga on 4th January 2022 at Uganda Land Commission, Kampala without lawful justification or excuse, willfully obstructed and hindered Mr. Tumukurate Michael, Mr. Zakaria Tiberindwa and Superintendent of Police Noreen Akello all from the Inspectorate of Government from carrying out a search in the office of Chairperson Uganda Land Commission while they were acting in the exercise of powers conferred by the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2002.

Stories Continues after ad

“Hon. Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki, PC Anywar Richard, PC Titus Wamono and PC Edward Turyatunga while employed as Chairperson Uganda Land Commission and Police Constables respectively, at Kampala, on 4th January 2022 did in abuse of authority of their offices, wilfully obstructed and hindered the lawful search of the office of the Chairperson Uganda Land Commission, arbitrary acts prejudicial to the interests of their employer the Government of Uganda and the Inspectorate of

Government,” the IG said in a statement.

The three Police Officers have been arrested by the Inspectorate of Government and efforts to arraign Hon Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki are still on-going.

The IG prosecutors are Dr Earnest Katwesigye and Thomas Okoth.