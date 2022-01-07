The draw for the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup is set to be held on Monday 10th, January 2022 at FUFA House in Mengo.

The round of 64 will consist of the current 16 Uganda Premier League clubs, 11 Fufa Big league teams and 37 already qualified clubs from the eight FUFA footballing regions.

The matches will be played between 18th and 30th January.

Vipers SC are the holders after thumping BUL FC 8-1 in the final last year.

The winner of Uganda Cup represents Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup. This historic tournament has been played since 1971.

The 64 teams that will take part in 2021/22 Stanbic Uganda Cup are:

Uganda Premier League (16) – KCCA, Vipers, Express, SC Villa, URA FC, BUL FC, Onduparaka, Arua Hill, Wakiso Giants, UPDF, Busoga United, Gaddafi, Police, Mbarara City, Bright Stars, Tooro United.

FUFA Big League (11) – Proline, Kyetume, Maroons, MYDA, Nyamityobora, Kitara, Ndejje University, Blacks Power, Kataka, Calvary, Luwero United

Regional and District clubs (37) – PCCP, Kisugu FC, NEC FC, Impala Hill, Kireka Young FC, Nsambya SC, Five Stars FC, Kajjansi United FC, Kiyinda Boys FC, Lugazi Municipal FC, Seeta United FC and Free Stars FC, Mbale Heroes, Admin FC, Busia United FC, Iganga Young, Jinja North, Total FC, Paidha United, Paidha Black Angels, Adjumani TC, Tispa FC, Bujumbura United, Rusekere Growers, Booma FC, Bundimasoli United, Soroti FC, Ateker FC, Basekere FC, Tepa FC, Tawai FC, Heroes FC, Super Eagles FC, Kalongo United, Six Oclock, Kigezi HomeBoyz FC, Kigezi FC, Busenyi Veterans and Basere FC.