The Uganda Prison Services (UPS) Commissioner General Dr. Johnson Byabashaija has announced new appointments, transfers and leave of officers at the Service.

According to an announcement, Byabashaija has appointed Moses Ssentalo CP/Inspectorate and Quality Assurance at the headquarters.

Among other appointments, John Bosco Tumwebaze, who has been the CP, Health Services at Prison Headquarters to Acting Director/Administration replacing Moses Bwijuka Katungye, ACGP, who has retired from the service.

CP Raphael Olinga, who is from leave has been appointed CP/Health Services.

SSP Ronald Kalali, the OC U.G Prison Farm Adjumani, is appointed Regional Prisons Commander Mid-Eastern. Kalali replaces ACP James Aissu, who proceeds on accumulated leave.

SPF Byran Corr Mbaziira, the OC Uganda Government Prison Bushenyi is appointed OC U.G Prison Upper. He has been replaced by SP Henry Kidega, who has been the OC U.G Prison Ssaza.

SP Fred Amodo Agotre, the Officer in Charge U.G Prison Kabongo has been transferred to U.G Prison Farm Kalidima in same position. He hands over the station to ASP Maximilan Byamugisha, who has been serving as the Deputy OC U.G Prison Moroto, now appointed full OC at U.G Prison Kabong.

SP John Baptist Maganda, the OC U.G prison Kiboga is appointed DPC Mubende. He has been replaced by ASP Amos Alinaitwe.

SP Pascal Kyesimira, who is from leave has been appointed the DPC Kibaale taking over from ASP David Bampiga, who is transfered to Buikwe in same position.

SP Charles Rugasira, the OC U.G Prison SSembabule has been appointed DPC Rakai. He hands over the station to ASP Aminsi Luwano, who is appointed OC U.G Prison Ssembabule.

SP Amon Atwiine, who has been serving as the OC U.G prison Pece has been appointed the DPC Kasese, handing over the station to Peter Muhekyi, ASP, U.G prison Farm Bufulubi and now appointed OC U.G Prison Pece.

The prison boss has also transferred the DPC Lira SP Martin Luwum Lakwonyera to Oyam in same position, taking over from SP Patrick Ebong, who has retired from the service.

SP Micheal Thomson Obini, the OC U.G Prison Oyam has been appointed DPC Lira , while SP Patrick Zikanga, who has been serving as DPC Rakai has been transferred to Ssembabule as DPC.

SP Joseph Mpagi, OC U.G Apac is appointed DPC Kayunga. He hands over the station to ASP Karim Sserunkuma, who has been the OC U.G Prison Adjumani.

SPF Charles Ocakacon, the OC U.G Prison Mutukula is appointed DPC Amuru taking over from SP Walter Ogaba, who has retired from the service.

The Officer in Charge U.G Prison Maiha, ASPJames Wafula has been appointed DPC Bugiri replacing SP Vahid Aoru, who proceeds on leave pending retirement.

The Katakwi government prison OC, ASP David Atenia has been appointed DPC Kaberamaido handing over office to ASP Godwin Ahikiriza who has been serving in the same capacity at U.G Prison Tororo.

ASP David Musinguzi, the OC U.G Prison Kasangati, from course is appointed DPC Mpigi. Musinguzi takes over from SP Mike Seruyange Kanyike, who has been transferred to Nakaseke in same position.

ASPI Vincent Oluka, the OC U.G Prison Agule has been appointed DPC Paliisa and replaced with ASP Robert Okanya.

The DPC Nakaseke SP David Mutumba proceeds to a three months normal leave.

The OC U.G Koboko ASP James Nzunzu has been appointed DPC Adjumani handind over the station to ASPI Paul Katabazi who has been serving as the OC U.G Prison Aruar.

Peter Isingoma, ASP, U.G Prison Upper has been appointed OC U.G Prison Lwengo. He takes over from P.O.I Isa Ziwa Kyeswa, who is transferred to U.G Prison Lwamaggwa as OC.

Ronald Ahimbisibwe, Kigo is appointed OC U.G Prison Farm Adjumani.

ASP Florence Amono, U.G Prison Murchison Bay is appointed OC, Netball at Prisons Academy and Training school.

ASP Morgan Anguyo, U.G Prison Rukungiri has been OC U.G Prison Kanungu. Anguyo takes over from ASPI Raphael Ogwal who is transferred to U.G Prison Ssaza in same capacity.

ASPI Tanazio Byakatonda at U.G Prison Farm Lugore has been appointed OC U.G Prison Farm Kiburara taking over from ASP Denis Asiimwe, who is transferred to U.G Prison Farm Mutukula in similar position.

ASP Sam Okiria Ekalam,at U.G Prison Upper has been appointed OC U.G Prison Kasangati.

ASP Stephen Kirya, the OC U.G Prison Farm Kalidima is transferred to U.G Prison Kamwenge in same position. Kirya takes over from ASP Ronald Mutebi who proceeds on accumulated leave.

Amos Niwahereza, ASP U.G Prison Oyam is appointed Officer in Charge of the prison.