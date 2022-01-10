The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo has withdrawn charges of giving false information and uttering false documents against the National Unity Platform (NUP) party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Bobi Wine.

In a letter to the Law Development Centre (LDC) Magistrate, the DPP said she has dropped the charges against the former MP.

“This is to inform the court that the DPP has decided to discontinue proceedings against Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert charged with obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 312 of the Penal Code Act cap 120,” she said.

In August 2020, City lawyer Male Mabirizi filed an application contesting the MP’s academic documents and the year of birth. Mabirizi averred that the singer was not fit for the admission for a Diploma in Music Dance and Drama (MDD).

He was charged for giving false information contrary to section 115 (a) of the penal code act, obtaining registration by false pretense contrary to section 312 of the penal code act and uttering false documents contrary to section 315 and 347 of the penal code act.

In September 2020, the DPP took over the matter and asked Mabirizi to furnish the DPP office with all reasonable information, assistance and documents or other matters in his possession or under his control in regard to the case.