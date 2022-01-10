The draw for the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 draw has been held on Monday 10th, January 2022 at FUFA House in Mengo.
The matches will be played between 18th and 30th January.
“The round of 64 will be played on a one-leg basis. In case of a draw in normal time, the games will be decided on kicks from the spot. There shall not be extra time,” FUFA Competitions Director, Hajjat Aisha Nalule said.
“We had a total of 250 teams from the Regional Leagues, 4th divisions and non-league taking part in the preliminary round. It is from here that we managed to get 37 that will join the 16 from Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League to make a total of 64,” she added.
Vipers SC are the holders after thumping BUL FC 8-1 in the final last year.
The winner of Uganda Cup represents Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup. This historic tournament has been played since 1971.
A total of UGX 179M has been set aside as cash prize: Winners – Shs50 million, Runners Up – Shs25 million, Semifinalists – Shs 12 million, Quarterfinalists – Shs 6 million, Round of 16 – Shs3 million and Round of 32 – Shs2 million.
Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64 fixtures
Rusekere FC vs Kataka FC
Heros FC vs Gadafi FC
Booma FC vs Nyamityobora FC
Seeta Utd FC vs Tepa FC
Kajjansi Utd FC vs MYDA FC
Six O’Clock FC vs Mbarara City FC
Kiyinda Boys FC vs Wakiso Giants FC
Kalongo Utd FC vs Adjumani TC FC
Bushenyi Veterans FC vs Police FC
Paidha Utd FC vs Onduparaka FC
Kigezi Homeboyz FC vs Vipers SC
Kireka Young FC vs Kitara FC
SC Tawai vs Ndejje University FC
Basere FC vs Luwero Utd FC
Super Eagles FC vs SC Villa
Total FC vs URA FC
Busia Utd FC vs KCCA FC
Nsambya SC vs Kyetume FC
Ateker FC vs Lugazi Municipal FC
Jinja North Utd FC vs Maroons FC
PCCP FC vs Express FC
Bujumbura Utd FC vs Paidha Black Angels FC
Iganga Young FC vs Calvary FC
Tipsa FC vs Arua Hill FC
Five Stars FC vs Tooro Utd FC
Impala Hill FC vs Proline FC
NEC FC vs Admin FC
Kisugu FC vs Busoga Utd FC
Bundimasoli FC vs BUL FC
Mbale Heroes FC vs Blacks Power FC
Soroti FC vs UPDF FC
Free Stars FC vs Bright Stars FC