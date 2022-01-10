The draw for the 48th edition of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 64 draw has been held on Monday 10th, January 2022 at FUFA House in Mengo.

The matches will be played between 18th and 30th January.

“The round of 64 will be played on a one-leg basis. In case of a draw in normal time, the games will be decided on kicks from the spot. There shall not be extra time,” FUFA Competitions Director, Hajjat Aisha Nalule said.

“We had a total of 250 teams from the Regional Leagues, 4th divisions and non-league taking part in the preliminary round. It is from here that we managed to get 37 that will join the 16 from Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League to make a total of 64,” she added.

Vipers SC are the holders after thumping BUL FC 8-1 in the final last year.

The winner of Uganda Cup represents Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup. This historic tournament has been played since 1971.

A total of UGX 179M has been set aside as cash prize: Winners – Shs50 million, Runners Up – Shs25 million, Semifinalists – Shs 12 million, Quarterfinalists – Shs 6 million, Round of 16 – Shs3 million and Round of 32 – Shs2 million.

Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 64 fixtures

Rusekere FC vs Kataka FC

Heros FC vs Gadafi FC

Booma FC vs Nyamityobora FC

Seeta Utd FC vs Tepa FC

Kajjansi Utd FC vs MYDA FC

Six O’Clock FC vs Mbarara City FC

Kiyinda Boys FC vs Wakiso Giants FC

Kalongo Utd FC vs Adjumani TC FC

Bushenyi Veterans FC vs Police FC

Paidha Utd FC vs Onduparaka FC

Kigezi Homeboyz FC vs Vipers SC

Kireka Young FC vs Kitara FC

SC Tawai vs Ndejje University FC

Basere FC vs Luwero Utd FC

Super Eagles FC vs SC Villa

Total FC vs URA FC

Busia Utd FC vs KCCA FC

Nsambya SC vs Kyetume FC

Ateker FC vs Lugazi Municipal FC

Jinja North Utd FC vs Maroons FC

PCCP FC vs Express FC

Bujumbura Utd FC vs Paidha Black Angels FC

Iganga Young FC vs Calvary FC

Tipsa FC vs Arua Hill FC

Five Stars FC vs Tooro Utd FC

Impala Hill FC vs Proline FC

NEC FC vs Admin FC

Kisugu FC vs Busoga Utd FC

Bundimasoli FC vs BUL FC

Mbale Heroes FC vs Blacks Power FC

Soroti FC vs UPDF FC

Free Stars FC vs Bright Stars FC