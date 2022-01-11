Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic confirmed the final team that left for the upcoming international build up matches in Europe and Asia.

The delegation left Entebbe International Airport at 3:00 PM aboard Ethiopian Airlines to Bole International Airport in Ethiopia.

Uganda will play five international build up matches against Iceland, Botosani and Moldova in Turkey.

Two other build ups will be held in Asia; against Iraq in Baghdad and Bahrain in Bahrain city.

The first match against Iceland on 12th January 2022 in Turkey.

The second match will be played on 15th January 2022 against Botosani and the third match shall come on 18th January 2022 against Moldova. All matches in Europe will be played in Antalya.

In Asia, Uganda Cranes shall then face Iraq on 21st January 2022 in Baghdad city, and finally Bahrain on 27th January 2022 in – Bahrain city.

The team returns home on the 28th January 2022. The matches in Europe are organized by Global Sport Management.

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (Saint George, Ethiopia), Isima Bin Abdul Rashid Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Benjamin Ochan (KCCA)

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Innocent Wafula Esimu (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers SC), Eric Senjobe (Police), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Kenneth Semakula (Sc Villa)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), George Kasonko (BUL), Ashraf Mugume (KCCA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Forwards: Kaddu Patrick (Unattached), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Muhammad Jagason Shaban (Onduparaka), Rogers Mato (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers).

Uganda Cranes international build ups in Europe & Asia Programme:

10th January 2022: Travelling to Turkey

12th January 2022: Iceland Vs Uganda – Antalya, Turkey

15th January 2022: Botosani Vs Uganda – Antalya, Turkey

18th January 2022: Moldova Vs Uganda – Antalya, Turkey

21st January 2022: Iraq Vs Uganda – Baghdad

27th January 2022: Bahrain Vs Uganda – Bahrain city

28th January 2022: Return to Uganda