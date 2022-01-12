Emirates has launched a new campaign to bring passengers even closer to more unforgettable travel experiences in 2022. Emirates customers can benefit from special fares to a variety of popular destinations including Dubai starting from USD431 in Economy Class and USD 1,805 in Business Class.

Customers participating in this unmissable offer will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and COVID-19 medical travel insurance for added peace of mind.

Emirates passengers can take advantage of the promotion by booking their flight from January 12 to January 23 2022, for the travel period 12 January to November 30, 2022 in Economy Class and Business Class.

Customers travelling to Dubai or considering a stopover at the holiday hotspot, visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until March 31 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai, through which they enjoy exclusive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass and earn 1 Skywards Mile for every 1 minute spent in Dubai until March 31 2022.

The Existing and new Emirates Skywards members who sign up for the program before March 31 2022, can avail the offer Mile A Minute, and will earn up to 5,000 Miles. The offer is applicable on all Emirates flight tickets purchased between August 1 2021 and March 31 2022, for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates marketed, flydubai operated flights with an Emirates (EK) flight number are also included in the offer.

Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers as top priority, Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also been building on its contactless technology offering and has scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass.