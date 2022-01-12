Metropolitan Ieronymos Muzeeyi has been appointed the new Archbishop of the Holy Metropolis of Uganda.

He replaces late Archbishop Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga who breathed his last on September 5, 2021 in Greece’s capital Athens where he had gone for a visit. The church confirmed that Lwanga succumbed to prostate cancer.

His appointment was confirmed by St. Nicholas Orthodox Church Namungoona. “Metropolitan Ieronymos (Muzeeyi) of Mwanza has been appointed as the new Archbishop of the Holy Metropolis of Kampala and All Uganda,” the church said.

Ieronymos was born on March 18, 1963 in Bulopa, Busoga, Uganda. He studied Theology at the University of Athens between 1986 and 1991. He continued with his post-graduate studies in Canon Law also at the University of Athens from 1992 to 1996.

He was ordained deacon and priest during 1996. During 1996 and 1997, he served as Vicar General in the Archdiocese of Kampala followed by serving in the same position at the Diocese of Bukoba in Tanzania during 1997 through 1999. He was consecrated Bishop of Bukoba on November 23, 1999, and then was elevated to Metropolitan of the Archdiocese of Mwanza on November 23, 2007.