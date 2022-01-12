Police at Kira Division are investigating a suspected suicide by hanging of Emmanuel Okello, 18, a senior four student of Makerere College School and a son of Moses Opio, resident of Parliament village- Kitukutwe, Kiwologoma, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Acoording to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, it is alleged that on January 10, 2022 while his siblings had been taken to school, the victim locked his father inside the house and committed suicide in the compound.

The father alleges that the deceased had informed them that he was no longer interested in going back to his former school, Makerere College.

The father even got him a position at St Kizito SS Namugongo, but he wasn’t happy about the choice. The father suspects it could be the cause if the suicide.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the morgue for a post mortem.

Owoyesigyire urged parents to report to the police or seek professional help whenever they detect signs of depression manifesting in their children.