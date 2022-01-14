After a 15-year hiatus, Uganda heads back to the big time as one of the 16 nations that will take part in the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup in the West Indies.

It will be a third appearance after back-to-back editions in 2004 (Bangladesh) and 2006 (Sri Lanka) and the Baby Cricket Cranes were pooled in Group B alongside powerhouse India, Ireland, and African giants South Africa.

The Baby Cricket Cranes will take on Ireland tomorrow Saturday January 15th for their opening World Cup game.

On January 17th, they will face South Africa in the second game and conclude with India on the January 22nd in the preliminary round.

Two players that were part of the successful qualification campaign in the Rwandan capital Kigali; vice-captain Ismail Munir and pace bowler Akram Nsubuga failed repetitive Covid-19 PCR Tests conducted in Uganda and thus missed out on the final selection.

Whereas the two will be missed, the dynamic pair of exciting all-rounder Yunus Sowobi and top-order batsman Fahad Mutagana were drafted in as replacements and will now live the World Cup dream.

Uganda qualified for this year’s edition after winning the ICC U-19 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers in October last year in Rwanda after outclassing log-leaders Tanzania on the last day by 8 wickets. Early Uganda had rallied to stay alive in the tournament with wins over Rwanda and Nigeria after falling to pre-event favorites Namibia on the first day of the continental meet.

UGANDA’S WORLD CUP SQUAD:

1. Pascal Murungi (Captain), 2. Isaac Ategeka (Vice-Captain), 3. Yunus Sowobi, 4. Christopher Kidega, 5. Pius Oloka, 6. Joseph Baguma, 7. Matthew Musinguzi, 8. Ronald Omara, 9. Cyrus Kakuru, 10. Brian Asaba, 11. Fahad Mutagana, 12. Ronald Opio, 13. Ronald Lutaaya, 14. Edwin Nuwagaba, 15. Juma Miyagi.

World Cup Preliminary Round

January 15th, 2022: Uganda vs. Ireland, Everest Ground – Guyana

January 17th, 2022: Uganda vs. South Africa, Queens Park Oval – Trinidad Tobago

January 22th, 2022: Uganda vs. India, Brian Lara Cricket Ground – Trinidad Tobago