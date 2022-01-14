Victoria University Kampala, Uganda’s leading technologically-based university has registered another landmark achievement under its Virtual Campus (VClass) after holding successful online Guild elections.

“We developed a very interactive Learning Management System called VClass to support all students learning from the comfort of their home across the globe. Our student population comes from almost 41 countries who have continued learning without interruption for the past two years using out online Learning Management system and they have successfully completed their examination using VClass,” the University said.

“We have the pleasure to inform you that; using the same Learning Management portal, a one-stop Centre for our students’ campus life, they have managed to elect their leaders electronically, the process is affordable, allows candidates and their voters to monitor their results in real time. It widens accessibility at the comfort of your geographical location. Therefore, we are so graceful to the new technology and the entire students’ community for embracing this portal.”

Stories Continues after ad

“As the custom is, there are always rules, to ensure the right candidates are vetted to run for various offices that support the students’’ community. These processes are very well documented within the guild constitution of Victoria University. The university electoral commission vetted twenty contestants on 20th December 2021 and ten were nominated.”

All vetted candidates were given enough time to campaign before students using all social media platforms. To make the guild elections more lively and informative to the electorates, debates were organizes and these were broadcasted live on TV. This was done to empower the students with leadership skills, communication skills and to develop self-esteem while articulating important issues.

“We are proud to be the first technologically driven university in Uganda and urge the public to be part of this revolution by joining in our March 2022 intake,” the University added.

Victoria University, is one of the best universities in Uganda, and stands out as a centre of academic excellence. It offers a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers.

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region. It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

It is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.