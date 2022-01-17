Disgraced Jordan Sebuliba Kiwanuka, a son to Kampala businessman Mohan Musisi Kiwanuka is currently at loggerheads with his mother Beatrice Luyiga Kavuma over greed and fraudulent activities.

According to sources, the two are in a bitter war after it was discovered that Jordan pocketed all the money he has been collecting from Seven Trees Gardens located in Kololo. The pocketing has been going on for the last 10 years with very little going to the mother and siblings.

Jordan’s indiscipline has compelled his mother to evict him from her residence along Kawalya Kagwa road where he had shifted his offices after he was evicted by court order from Akiibua Road in Nakasero.

The controversies are not new, in 2019, Jordan ran to court seeking powers to take over his father’s estate. Jordan and his maternal siblings claimed that their father Mohan Kiwanuka had gifted them four ‘matrimonial’ properties. They had no supporting documents but claimed that the father become too enfeebled to remember the donation.

To Jordan’s dismay, High Court, later on, found Jordan liable for offences including fraud and forgery.

The same court issued orders for Jordan and his friends to vacate or be evicted out of three properties which he had been illegally occupying for over 10 years. The eventual eviction was in March 2021.

In June 2021, Jordan swore a court affidavit that one of the contested properties; plot 10 Akii-Bua road had been sold to one Victor Nuwagaba in 2019. Strangely enough, Jordan had been claiming this property as one of his inheritances ever since he started in July 2019 which led to his eventual eviction in March 2021.

According to court documents seen by Eagle Online, Jordan is battling another case of obtaining money by false pretense at Jinja road police station. The case was filed by Elizabeth Kigozi Nalumansi Wamala in October last year. Jordan operates several bank accounts jointly with his wife Mona Mugume Ssebuliba who works with a finance NGO called Abi Trust. It seems that these bank accounts are not known to Jordan’s mother and siblings