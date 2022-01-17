Disgraced Jordan Sebuliba Kiwanuka, a son to Kampala businessman Mohan Musisi Kiwanuka is currently at loggerheads with his mother Beatrice Luyiga Kavuma Kiwanuka over greedy and fraudulent activities.

According to sources, the two are in a bitter war after the son pocketed all the money he has been collecting from Seven Trees Gardens located in Kololo along Dundas Road. The source said the contested son of the city tycoon took all the money that was meant to look after his siblings and the family for the last 10 years.

The indiscipline and continuous engagement in dubious activities has compelled his mother to evict him from her building along Kawalya Kagwa road which housed his offices and has since relocated to Bukoto.

The controversies are not new, in 2019, Jordan ran to court seeking powers to take over his father’s properties. Jordan and other siblings claimed that their father had gifted them the ‘matrimonial’ properties but had become too enfeebled to remember, judging that the old man was allegedly suffering from dementia and other illnesses which was presumed to have been progressive over the then last six or so years but has become quite severe and imposing on the respondent’s health in the recent past.

To his dismay, High Court Judge Sekaana Musa, dismissed the application and ordered both parties to meet their costs. Court later found Jordan guilty and criminally liable for a couple of offenses. And the same court, issued orders to have them thrown out of two properties he’s been occupying illegally for over ten years.

In 2019, the estranged son tried to sell his father’s property located on plot 10 along Akii-Bua road, however the court blocked him. He had come up with a sales agreement indicating that he had acquired Shs 2.5Bn from Victor Nuwagaba but he had failed to repay the money. He decided to ask Shs 1.5Bn from Nuwagaba so that he takes the property.

Eagle Online has also learnt that Jordan is battling another case of obtaining money by false pretense at Jinja road police station. The case was filed by Elizabeth Kigozi Nalumansi Wamala in October last year.

Mohan has since said Beatrice Luyiga Kavuma Kiwanuka the mother of the indiscipline son, Jordan, was impregnated by a man from western region when she attended a conference in Entebbe. He said he noticed that she was pregnant and asked her to do DNA for the baby (Sebuliba). However, Beatrice declined, convincing him that the baby belonged to him and tossed him till he decided to look after him as his son.