President Yoweri Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of armed forces has promoted 528 officers to various ranks in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

The promoted officers include three officers from the rank of Lieutenant Colonel to Colonel, 27 from Major to Lieutenant Colonel and 498 from Captain to Major.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF are pleased to announce the elevation of 528 UPDF Officers to different ranks by Excellency the President and Commander in Chief of the UPDF,” part of the statement issued by UPDF acting spokesperson, Lt. Col. Ronald Kakurungu reads.

Lt Col Benard Tumegre, Lt Col Mark Mugarura and Lt Col Stephen Nereko, are those promoted to the rank of full Colonel.

“The Ministry of Defence and UPDF fraternity congratulate the officers pin the well deserved promotions,” Lt. Col. Kakurungu added.