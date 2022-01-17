Nepalese honorary consul to Uganda and Chairman Ruparelia Group of Companies Dr Sudhir Ruparelia celebrated his birthday in style.

The businessman was welcomed to office with a birthday treat by staff today.

Sudhir, born in Kabatooro in Kasese district celebrated his 66th birthday having been born in 1956.

Businesses under Ruparelia group are; Speke Resort Munyonyo, Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Kabira Country Club, Speke Hotel 1996, Forest Cottages Naguru, Bukoto Heights, Dolphine Suites Bugolobi, Speke Apartments, Victoria University, Kampala Parents School, Dheli Public School, Kampala International School of Uganda.

Others are; Goldstar Insurance, Sanyu Fm 2000 Limited, Meera Investments, Rosebud, Premier Roses, Premier Recruitment Services, Crane Management Services the property management arm of the empire and a host of other thriving businesses in and outside the country.