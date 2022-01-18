International football governing body, FIFA, held The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 ceremony, in a virtual TV show in Zurich, and crowned Robert Lewandowski, as the outstanding players in men’s football.

The winners of The Best player, goalkeeper and coach awards were determined through a voting process in which four groups had an equal say: football fans, selected media representatives, and the captains and head coaches of national teams from around the globe.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević picked Chelsea’s duo of Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté as his first and second respectively, and Mohamed Salah came third.

Cranes captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi picked Lionel Messi as his first option, Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah in second and third respectively.

The FC Bayern München striker Lewandowski was recognised as The Best FIFA Men’s Player for the second year in succession after outlasting PSG’s Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah in the voting.

Award winners:

Best Men’s Player: Robert Lewandowski

Best Women’s Player: Alexia Putella

Best Men’s Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Emma Hayes

Best Women’s Goalkeeper: Christiane Endler

Best Men’s Goalkeeper: Édouard Mendy

FIFA Puskás Award: Érik Lamela (ARG) – Arsenal FC v. Tottenham Hotspur FC [Premier League] (14 March 2021)

FIFA Fan Award: Denmark and Finland fans

FIFA Fair Play Award: Denmark national team/Danish medical team and coaching staff

Cristiano Ronaldo collected a special award for being the top men’s international goalscorer of all time

FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan/Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders: David Alaba (FC Bayern München/Real Madrid CF), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus FC) and Rúben Dias (Manchester City FC)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City FC), Jorginho (Chelsea FC) and N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus FC/Manchester United FC), Erling Haaland (BV Borussia 09 Dortmund), Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) and Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)