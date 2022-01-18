The Minister for Security Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi has banned hawkers from villages saying they are a source of insecurity.

In a letter dated 11th January 2022 to all the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs), District Police Commanders (DPCs) and District Internal Security Officers (DISOs), Muhwezi says the criminals are pretending to be traders.

“We have received information that there are criminals moving around villages especially in Western Region, masquerading/pretending to be hawkers/traders,” reads part of the statement.

“This practice of moving in villages selling items should not be allowed as it is a source of insecurity.”

Muhwezi said that those who want to sell items should move to the trading centres.

“Those who want to trade should do so in trading centres,” he said.