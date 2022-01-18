President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has sent a special message to President Paul Kagame despite raging border tensions between Rwanda and Uganda. The message was delivered by Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Uganda to the United Nations (UN) Adonia Ayebare.

“Thank you Paul Kagame for warmly receiving me at Urugwiro Village today to deliver Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s special message.” Ambassador Ayebare said on twitter.

Ayebare’s visit comes a few days after Uganda’s Minister of Defence Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja visited Burundi and Tanzania. The message is averred to be about security concerns and terrorist activities carried out by various rebel groups against East African members States.

Last year, rebel groups of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Uganda killing at least seven people. In tandem rebel outfit M23 seized at least two villages in the eastern DRC near the border with Uganda and Rwanda.

Kagame’s Army Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF) has since blamed Eastern DRC attacks on Uganda saying that the Ex-M23 group didn’t seek refuge in Rwanda during their retreat from DRC in 2013, it has been based in Uganda where the attack originated where the armed group retreated.

Currently, there is a raging border row between the two countries where Kagame posed travel restrictions stopping its nationals from traveling to Uganda and blocking goods from entering into the country, a move that contradicts with the intentions that led to the formation of the East African community (EAC).

Kagame’s government has always accused Museveni of facilitating the dissident group, Rwanda National Congress (RNC) led by Gen Kayumba Nyamwasa dissidents.