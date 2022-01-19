The Minister for Public Service Muruli Mukasa has been appointed the Acting Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs. According to the letter 13th January 2021, Mr. Mukasa was named by President Yoweri Museveni.

According to the Cabinet list released last year, the president didn’t appoint the minister for justice and constitutional affairs, a position which was last occupied by Ephraim Kamuntu.

“You Know I have not appointed substantive Minister for justice and Constitutional Affairs. Therefore by the powers given to president by article 98 (1) and 99 (1) of the constitution, I assign Muruli Mukasa to be the Acting minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in addition to his role as minter for Public Service,” Museveni said in a letter to the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

Stories Continues after ad

Wilson Muruli Mukasa has been Cabinet Minister of Public Service in the Ugandan Cabinet since 6 June 2016. He previously served as Cabinet Minister of Gender and Social Issues from 1 March 2015, until 6 June 2016.

He served as Minister of Security from 27 May 2011 until 1 March 2015. Muruli Mukasa also served as the Member of Parliament for Budyebo County in Nakasongola District.