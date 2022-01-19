The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) has instructed Makerere University to cancel bidding for the restoration and construction of the main building, Ivory Tower.

“In accordance with Section 89 (5) of the PPDA (Amendment) Act 2021 and Regulations 17 and 18 of the PPDA (Tribunal) (Procedure) Regult-ttions, 2016, YOU ARE HEREBY ORDERED TO SUSPEND ANY FURTHER ACTION ON THIS PROCUREMENT PROCESS WITH THE EXCEPTION OF EXTENSION OF BID VALIDITY AND SECURITIES where required,” a letter from PPDA reads.

The Tribunal received an application for Administrative Review from VCON CONSTRUCTION (U) LTD.

“This is to request you to submit to the Tribunal, not later than January 19, 2022 the entire procurement action file, which should include the following documents for review: The invitation for bids to the various bidders, Bid proposals submitted by the bidders, Copy of the detailed bidding document issued to the bidders, Record of issue and receipt of bids, All forms related to this procurement, The evaluation report and minutes of the Evaluation Committee, Contracts Committee minutes for this procurement and All correspondence and any other documentation related to this,” it adds.

Fire gutted the Ivory Tower around 11:30 pm on September 19th, 2020. It was suspected that it started from Room 315 which was also the University Bursar’s office.

Upon construction, the management of the university was tasked to ensure that all CCTV cameras in the building are fully functional and monitored from the central surveillance room at all times.

According to the new plan, the main hall which was not affected by the fire will remain. However, it will be refurbished and equipped with modern technologies.