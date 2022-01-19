A Police Constable (PC) Robert Mukebezi, a traffic officer who was shot at by a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer Corporal Babangida Bashir Mango has been amputated.

The Police officer was amputated yesterday at UMC Victoria hospital after it emerged that the bullets shattered his major artery.

“We have tried open surgery, or less-invasive options, such as sealing the ruptured artery from within the blood vessel but it was captured by the bullets,” a doctor told a local news outlet.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the traffic officer was shot at on 16th January 2020 while on duty at Kira road division. The officers had responded to a traffic incident involving a military vehicle under reg. number H4DF 1391, that veered off the road and rammed into a sign post.

During the process of transferring the accident motor vehicle to the police for further inspection, a military response team also approached the scene in another vehicle, under registration number, H4DF 922, that was commanded by Major Okua Alpha.

Unfortunately, one of his officers, identified as Corporal Babangida Bashir Mango, drew out his gun then shot and injured the traffic officer. The suspect eventually abandoned his gun at Bukasa village and is on the run.

He is however, wanted on charges of attempted murder and obstruction of an officer on lawful duty.

“We are jointly searching for him with the military police and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI). We do strongly condemn such acts of impunity and abuse of authority, because there was no justification at all for the use of a firearm. We wish to remind all security officers that our strength and integrity is derived from our degree of individual excellence, Enanga Said.